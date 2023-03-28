McGough struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Monday's spring game against the Guardians.

McGough will be one of the options that manager Torey Lovullo uses to close games, and that the right-hander took the mound in the ninth fuels speculation he could get the first crack at being the primary closer. "I like his tempo, his rhythm, the way he stands on the mound, the carry on his fastball, the ability to throw two or three pitches at any time," Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "He executed very well tonight." McGough has allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 9.1 Cactus League innings.