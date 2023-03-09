McGough allowed one walk and struck out three over a scoreless fifth inning in Wednesday's spring game against Texas.

Wednesday's base on balls is the lone blemish for McGough, who has yet to allow a run or hit over four Cactus League innings. "He has the ability to mix his pitches and throw them all for strikes. And the ability to understand when he needs a swing and miss moment and when he needs to bury a pitch," manager Torey Lovullo told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. The 33-year-old right-hander pitched the last four seasons in Japan, serving as the closer for the Yakult Swallows. The Diamondbacks signed him to compete for a role in late-game situations, and McGough has shown himself capable.