McGough allowed a hit but didn't give up a run over two-thirds of an inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Kyle Nelson started the ninth inning in a non-save situation but put two runners on base. McGough allowed one of those runners to score but had no additional trouble finishing off the contest. With two saves in his last four appearances, McGough appears to be continuing his ascent up Arizona's leverage ladder. He's been charged with just one unearned run over his last 15 innings while posting a 20:4 K:BB in that span. For the season, the 33-year-old has a 2.68 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 42:12 K:BB, two saves and 12 holds through 37 innings. Miguel Castro, who picked up the win Saturday, and Andrew Chafin remain the most likely candidates for saves.