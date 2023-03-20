McGough allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out two over two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's spring game against the Royals.

The runs were the first allowed during the Cactus League by McGough, whose work included seven swinging strikes, including three each on his splitter and slider, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The right-hander figures to be a strong candidate for save opportunities early in the season.