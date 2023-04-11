McGough was placed on the paternity leave list Tuesday.
McGough has been excused from the Diamondbacks as he welcomes a new member of his growing family. The 33-year-old reliever holds an 8.10 ERA through 3.1 innings of work this season. Jose Ruiz, acquired from the White Sox on Sunday, will join the Arizona bullpen in his place.
