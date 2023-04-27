McGough retired both batters faced to earn a hold in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Kansas City.
McGough stranded an inherited runner from starter Zac Gallen to pick up his fifth hold and second in as many outings. After he was given opportunities to close games, McGough appears to be settling in as part of the setup crew along with Miguel Castro as the bridge to closer Andrew Chafin. McGough is chipping away at a high ERA that stood at 9.64 after a blown save two weeks ago. Since then, he's allowed one run on two hits while striking out six over seven innings.
