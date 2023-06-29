McGough (0-6) took the loss and a blown save Wednesday versus the Rays, allowing three runs on four hits with one strikeout in one inning.

McGough gave up three straight singles and a two-out double, allowing the Rays to rally for a 3-2 lead. Over his previous 15 appearances, McGough had allowed just one unearned run over 19 innings with a 27:6 K:BB, so this looks to simply be a bump in the road. The right-hander's up to four blown saves this year, but he also has six saves and 12 holds with a 3.00 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB over 42 innings. He's mostly been an effective late-inning option, providing stability in Arizona's bullpen, which ranks 21st in the majors with a 4.14 ERA from relievers.