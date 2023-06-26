McGough allowed three hits and two walks over 1.1 scoreless innings Sunday. He struck out two and earned a save against the Giants.

McGough allowed an inherited runner to score in the eighth inning but still picked up his sixth save of the year despite the shaky outing. He's now thrown 22.1 frames since his last earned run allowed May 12. The 33-year-old has dropped his season ERA to 2.41 with a 49:14 K:BB through 36 appearances.