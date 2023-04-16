McGough (0-2) allowed two runs on three hits over a third of an inning, picking up the loss to Miami on Saturday.

McGough came out of an impressive spring training as a late-inning relief option, but the right-hander's uneven regular-season performance may take him out of consideration for save chances. His appearance in the seventh inning Saturday after the Diamondbacks had taken the lead ended up being his second blown save in three opportunities. McGough's allowed five runs on six hits, including three home runs, and three walks over 4.2 innings.