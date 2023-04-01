McGough walked two batters over a third of an inning and earned his first hold in Friday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

McGough, who entered with a runner on and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, walked the first batter faced before getting Miguel Rojas on a loud lineout to short. The right-hander was brought back out for the ninth but was removed after walking the first batter. In all, McGough threw just four of 13 pitches for strikes. He had a strong spring training, which earned him a shot at being the primary closer among a committee of relievers, but McGough scuttled his first chance. Andrew Chafin finished off the Dodgers for the save.