The Diamondbacks signed McGough to a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025 on Thursday.
Playing in Japan, McGough had a 2.35 ERA in 53.2 innings this past season. He's posted a sub-four ERA in each of his four seasons overseas and has shown enough for the Diamondbacks to offer a multi-year deal. McGough played at every level of the minors from 2011 to 2018 with stints in the Dodgers, Marlins, Orioles and Rockies organizations.
