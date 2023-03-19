McGough has not allowed a run or a hit over 5.2 spring innings.

McGough is among the candidates to get save opportunities, although Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said he doesn't plan to have a set closer to start the season. However, any of the candidate relievers could become the primary arm to close games, and McGough is doing his part to emerge from the group with a strong spring. He talked to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic about the adjustments he made while in Japan that put him in a position to be an important piece in the bullpen. In addition to throwing more four-seam fastballs, the right-hander adjusted the grip of his splitter, which gave it more depth and helped make it a weapon to go with a low-90s fastball and slider. "He's got all the weapons, I'll tell you that right now," Diamondbacks bullpen coach Mike Fetters said. "Now, it's just a matter of execution."