McGough walked two batters and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

This was McGough's first appearance since his three-run meltdown in a blown save versus the Rays. He's allowed multiple baserunners in three straight outings, though he was able to navigate trouble Saturday. The 33-year-old is up to seven saves, 12 holds and four blown saves with a 2.93 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 51:16 K:BB through 43 innings this season.