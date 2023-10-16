Cecconi has been added to the Diamondbacks' NLCS roster.

Arizona has elected to add an extra arm to the bullpen for their series against the Phillies, with Cecconi taking Jace Peterson's spot. Cecconi held a 4.33 ERA and 20:4 K:BB over 27 innings covering four starts and three relief appearances for the Diamondbacks this season. He'll provide the bullpen with some length.