Cecconi is not part of the Diamondbacks' World Series roster that was submitted Friday.
He took Jace Peterson's spot on the roster for the NLCS, but Arizona has decided to go back to 14 position players and 12 pitchers for the World Series. Cecconi threw two scoreless innings against the Phillies in the NLCS.
