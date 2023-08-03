Cecconi allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Wednesday.

Cecconi was cruising until the fifth inning, when he gave up three baserunners and both of the runs on his line. His strikeout stuff didn't materialize in his major-league debut, but he had a 104:29 K:BB over 103 innings with Triple-A Reno prior to his call-up. He'll need a bit more leeway from manager Torey Lovullo to be in a spot to earn wins -- the rookie threw just 59 pitches (36 strikes) in this outing. The Diamondbacks have two off days next week, so Cecconi may have to settle for a bulk-relief outing if he remains in the majors.