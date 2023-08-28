Cecconi allowed a run on three hits over 5.2 innings in Sunday's win over the Reds. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Cecconi rolled through five scoreless frames before the Reds finally plated a run in the sixth inning. He's posted a 7:0 K:BB while giving up one run over his last 10.2 innings. The 24-year-old rookie is now sporting a 2.57 ERA across 21 MLB innings. Cecconi's next start is currently lined up to be at home against the Orioles.