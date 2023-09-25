The Diamondbacks optioned Cecconi to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Unless the Diamondbacks place another pitcher on the injured list during the final week of the season and recall him from the minors, Cecconi's 2023 campaign will come to a close. Over multiple stints with the big club this season, Cecconi covered 27 innings over seven appearances (four starts), pitching to a 4.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB.