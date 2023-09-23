Cecconi allowed one run on three hits and struck out two over 2.2 innings in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Yankees.

Starter Brandon Pfaadt lasted 13 outs and 81 pitches, so Arizona needed bulk relief from Cecconi, who was called up after Miguel Castro was placed on the paternity list. Both Cecconi and Pfaadt had one thing in common; each pitcher was taken deep by Aaron Judge. Pfaadt was tagged twice. Cecconi will pitch out of the bullpen and gives the Diamondbacks length. In a mixed role at the major-league level, the right-hander has a 4.33 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 27 innings.