Cecconi is no longer listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Rangers, as Arizona will instead deploy Joe Mantiply as its opening pitcher, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Unless Arizona demotes him to Triple-A Reno prior to Monday's contest, Cecconi should still be the main candidate to cover the bulk of the innings for the Diamondbacks, albeit out of the bullpen rather than as a traditional starter. Through his first three big-league outings, Cecconi owns a 3.48 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 10.1 innings, but those numbers are backed by poor peripherals (4.91 FIP, 5.14 SIERA, 6.8 K-BB%).