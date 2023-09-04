Cecconi was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Cecconi was roughed up by the Orioles over the weekend and now finds himself back in the minors. It's not clear what the Diamondbacks plan to do with his rotation spot, but it could be filled by Ryne Nelson. Cecconi holds a 4.44 ERA and 18:4 K:BB over 24.2 innings in the majors this season.