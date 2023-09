The Diamondbacks recalled Cecconi from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Cecconi looks poised to work in long relief in his return to the 28-man roster. The 24-year-old has registered a 4.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across his first 24.1 major-league innings (four starts, two relief appearances) this season.