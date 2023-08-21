Cecconi will start Monday in the Diamondbacks' series opener versus the Rangers at Chase Field, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

After making a one-inning appearance out of the bullpen in an Aug. 11 game against the Padres, Cecconi returned to the Arizona rotation Wednesday in Colorado. He navigated the unfavorable conditions at Coors Field well enough, striking out four over four innings while limiting the Rockies to two runs on four hits and three walks. Even so, Cecconi owns mostly underwhelming ratios (4.91 FIP, 5.14 SIERA, 6.8 K-BB%) through his limited sample of big-league action to date and wasn't especially impressive over a larger body of work at Triple-A Reno earlier this season, making it tough to recommend him as a streaming option while he faces off Monday against one of the American League's top lineups.