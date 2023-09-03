Cecconi (0-1) took the loss against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out four batters over 3.1 innings.

Cecconi got through three frames without allowing a run but imploded in the fourth. Baltimore racked up seven straight one-out hits against the right-hander in the inning, including a pair of doubles and a Cedric Mullins three-run homer. Cecconi was tagged with six runs in the frame before he was pulled, equaling the amount of runs he had allowed over 21 major-league innings coming into the contest. His ERA jumped from 2.57 to 4.44 as a result, and this was also Cecconi's first defeat as a big leaguer. Assuming he sticks in the rotation, the rookie's next turn is tentatively lined up to come in Chicago against the Cubs next week.