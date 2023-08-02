Arizona selected Cecconi's contract from Triple-A Reno ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Giants.
Cecconi has struggled to a 6.38 ERA in 103 innings (20 starts) this season in the Pacific Coast League, but the Diamondbacks need a fill-in for Tommy Henry, who landed on the injured list this past Sunday due to left elbow inflammation. Cecconi does have good control, so maybe he'll be able to work deep and rack up some strikeouts in what will be his major-league debut at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
