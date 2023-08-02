Cecconi is listed as the probable starter for Wednesday's game against San Francisco.
Cecconi will be making his MLB debut Wednesday. The 24-year-old right-hander has toiled for Triple-A Reno in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, posting a 6.38 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 20 starts (103 innings). Cecconi is filling in for the injured Tommy Henry (elbow), who may need more than the 15-day minimum before returning.
