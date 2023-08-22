Cecconi allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters over five innings while taking a no-decision as the primary pitcher against Texas on Monday.

Cecconi was originally slated to start the contest, but Arizona instead opted to go with Joe Mantiply as an opener. Cecconi came on in a scoreless game in the third inning and pitched well for the next five frames, yielding just one run on an Adolis Garcia homer in the seventh. The right-hander wasn't overpowering, notching just six swinging strikes and two punchouts, but he logged his longest outing as a big-leaguer through four appearances and made another strong impression. Cecconi has a 2.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP through 15.1 frames as he makes his case to remain with the big club, though it's uncertain if the Diamondbacks will deploy him as a traditional starter or as a bulk reliever if they do keep him on the roster.