Garrett went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 3-2 win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Garrett hit his first major-league home run with a solo shot off Dylan Cease in the top of the second that carried over the center field wall. Garrett has played well in the brief opportunities he has been given with the Diamondbacks. The 26-year-old rookie has an OPS of 1.111 in 18 at-bats this season. Garrett appears to be the fourth man in the Diamondbacks outfield, but if he continues to perform he could find himself taking some playing time away from Jake McCarthy down the stretch.