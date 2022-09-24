Garrett went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run in a 6-5 loss to the Giants on Friday.

Garrett took Carlos Rodon 402-feet deep in the third inning to get Arizona on the board and scored in the fifth after doubling as part of a three-run inning. The rookie had been slumping of late with a 2-for-21 line over his prior eight games following a hot start, though the excellent performance boosted his slash line to .317/.353/.619 as 11 of his 20 hits have gone for extra bases.