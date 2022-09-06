Garrett went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and an additional run scored in a 5-0 win over the Padres on Monday.

Garrett continued his hot start to his big-league career, collecting his sixth multi-hit performance in his 10th game. He hit a solo homer off Steven Wilson in the seventh inning for his third major-league homer. Garrett is slashing .424/.424/.818 with seven extra-base hits, five RBI, seven runs and a stolen base through 33 plate appearances.