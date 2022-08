Garrett had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno and will start in left field and bat fifth Wednesday against the Giants.

Garrett has a .275/.332/.568 slash line with 28 home runs, 96 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 103 games for Reno this season and will now receive his first taste of the big leagues. The 26-year-old could carve out regular playing time down the stretch if he performs well since the Diamondbacks are longshots in the playoff picture.