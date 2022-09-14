Garrett is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Garrett was included in the lineup in each of the Diamondbacks' last three contests, but two of his starts came against left-handed starting pitchers. The righty-hitting Garrett will take a seat Wednesday versus Dodgers righty Michael Grove, and the 26-year-old will likely have to settle for a short-side platoon role moving forward despite producing an excellent 1.112 OPS over his first 45 big-league plate appearances.