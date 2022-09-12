Garrett went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases in a 12-6 victory over the Rockies on Sunday.

Garret showed aggressiveness on the basepaths and it paid off. After hitting a two-RBI single, he left for second with Christian Walker on third base. The catcher decided to throw to third as Garrett slid safely into second. Walker came home and scored on a close play at the plate made possible by Garrett's high-pressure baserunning. Garrett has been superb since making his big league debut in August. The rookie left fielder is slashing 405/.436/.757 and now has three stolen bases in 11 games played.