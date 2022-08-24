Garrett is on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Despite getting off to a hot start to his big-league career with a .400 on-base percentage, three extra-base hits and a stolen base over his first 15 plate appearances, Garrett looks like he'll have to settle for a fourth-outfielder role for now. He'll be on the bench for the third time in four games and is expected to see the majority of his starts against left-handed pitching while Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas and Daulton Varsho serve as Arizona's regular starters in the outfield versus righties.