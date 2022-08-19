Garrett went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in a 5-3 victory Thursday in San Francisco.
Garrett stayed hot in his second big-league game, singling and stealing a base in the first and scoring in the third following a double. After hitting fifth and playing left field in his debut, the 26-year-old batted second in the lineup and served as the designated hitter Thursday. It was his first stolen base in the majors after swiping 15 bags in 103 games for Triple-A Reno. He's 4-for-8 with three doubles, an RBI and a stolen base so far for Arizona.