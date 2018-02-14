Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Could benefit from humidor
Walker's home field in Arizona will install a humidor for the 2018 season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The long-rumored humidor has finally been confirmed by the Diamondbacks. Balls stored in a humidor absorb water, decreasing their "coefficient of restitution", also known as "bounciness". Physics professor Alan Nathan suggests that the device could decrease home runs at Chase Field by anywhere from 25 to 50 percent. That's good news for Walker, who gave up 11 of his 17 home runs at home last season and had a home ERA (4.18) which was over a run worse than the number he put up on the road (2.92). Expect Walker's price to increase somewhat following this news.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Agrees to terms with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Named starter for NLDS Game 1•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Walks away with tough-luck no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Lit up for seven runs Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Falls to Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Logs quality start despite five walks•
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...