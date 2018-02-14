Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Could benefit from humidor

Walker's home field in Arizona will install a humidor for the 2018 season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The long-rumored humidor has finally been confirmed by the Diamondbacks. Balls stored in a humidor absorb water, decreasing their "coefficient of restitution", also known as "bounciness". Physics professor Alan Nathan suggests that the device could decrease home runs at Chase Field by anywhere from 25 to 50 percent. That's good news for Walker, who gave up 11 of his 17 home runs at home last season and had a home ERA (4.18) which was over a run worse than the number he put up on the road (2.92). Expect Walker's price to increase somewhat following this news.