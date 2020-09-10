Clarke did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers, allowing four runs on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out five across six innings.

The 29-year-old didn't look particularly sharp this time around, throwing 55-of-86 pitches for strikes. Clarke was hurt by the long ball early, giving up solo home runs to Mookie Betts and Enrique Hernandez. The southpaw gave up another pair of runs in the fourth frame and left after the sixth with the score knotted, 4-4. Clarke had originally filled into the rotation after the injury to Merrill Kelly. However, with the recent acquisition of Caleb Smith from the Marlins, Clarke is possibly headed back to the bullpen. On the season, he holds a 3.51 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 10 appearances (four starts).