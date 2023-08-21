Manager Torey Lovullo believes Henry (elbow) could return in time for the end of the 2023 season, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lovullo goes on to state that it would be nearly impossible to ramp Henry back up to a starting role, but if he's activated in time, the southpaw could be utilized out of the bullpen. Henry was shifted to the 60-day injured list Saturday, meaning he won't be eligible for a return until Sept. 29.