Henry (3-1) hurled seven scoreless innings in a win over the Rockies on Wednesday while allowing just two hits and walking two. He struck out seven.

Henry put together the best start of his young MLB career Wednesday evening. It was just the second time in 16 career starts he's managed to go seven innings and he also tied his career-high with seven strikeouts. The 25-year-old has notoriously struggled with his control, but he credited his command after the game as a big reason for his successful outing. Wednesday was also his first start without giving up a home run since May 6. Henry now sits at a 3.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB over 41 innings and lines up for a favorable start against the Nationals next week.