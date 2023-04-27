Henry is listed as Arizona's probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Though Triple-A Reno starter Brandon Pfaadt is gaining momentum for a move into the Arizona rotation, the Diamondbacks should still have spots available for both Pfaadt and Henry, as the team currently has four starters on the active roster at the moment with Madison Bumgarner having recently been released, Drey Jameson getting demoted to the minors and Zach Davies (oblique) on the injured list. Henry likely won't have a long leash, however, after he labored through 4.1 innings while giving up three runs on four hits and four walks against the Royals in a no-decision Monday. The southpaw doesn't make for an inspiring streaming option as he makes his second turn of the week in the thin air of Colorado.