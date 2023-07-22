Henry (5-3) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings as the Diamondbacks fell 9-6 to the Reds. He struck out two and also hit two batters with pitches.

Some shaky defense by Geraldo Perdomo did him no favors, but Henry created plenty of problems for himself as he tossed only 47 of 88 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. The southpaw has issued four free passes in two of his last three outings, and since the beginning of June he's posted a 4.29 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 33:18 K:BB through 42 innings. Henry will look for a better result in his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Cardinals.