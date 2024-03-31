Henry (0-1) took the loss against Colorado on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over four-plus innings.

Henry got through four frames having allowed a manageable two runs, but he unraveled in the fifth. In that inning, the Rockies put their first three batters on base to chase Henry, and all three crossed the plate to mar the hurler's final stat line. Henry received a spot in the rotation as a result of Eduardo Rodriguez landing on the IL with a lat injury, but he'll likely need to pitch much better to remain a starter when Rodriguez returns or when Jordan Montgomery, whom the Diamondbacks signed March 26, is ramped up enough to join the big club.