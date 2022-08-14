Henry (2-1) earned the win during Sunday's 7-4 victory over Colorado, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Henry breezed through five frames -- retiring 10 straight Rockies at one point -- before permitting four baserunners and all three runs in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old fired 61 of 89 pitches for strikes but induced only four of the swinging variety and has struck out three batters in each of his three turns. Henry has now tallied consecutive wins and possesses a 4.15 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 17.1 innings.