Henry did not factor in the decision against Washington on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters over six innings.

Henry was efficient in the outing, throwing 53 of 75 pitches for a strike and completing six frames for the first time in the majors this season. Despite this strong effort, the southpaw hasn't done much to make an impression in fantasy circles, as he's posted a 5.17 ERA and 7:7 K:BB across 15.2 innings. Henry's next start is tentatively lined up to come at home against San Francisco.