Henry (4-1) earned the win Thursday in Washington after he gave up one run on seven hits and one walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

The left-hander surrendered a solo homer to Lane Thomas during the third inning but otherwise kept the Nationals off the board to notch his fifth quality start of the year. Henry has taken advantage of favorable matchups against Cleveland and Washington in his past two starts with just three runs allowed across 13 frames, but he lines up for a tougher test next week versus Tampa Bay.