Henry was recalled from Triple-A Reno by the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Henry will start Monday against the Royals, sliding into the rotation spot vacated by Madison Bumgarner. The left-hander has posted a 6.33 ERA over four starts at hitter-friendly Triple-A Reno this season but also has a 22:8 K:BB over 21.1 frames. Henry isn't a bad streaming option versus Kansas City and could remain in the rotation for a while if he pitches well.

