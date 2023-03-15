Henry allowed four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six over 3.1 innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Giants.

Henry told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that he made a wrong decision on a 2-2 pitch that resulted in J.D. Davis' three-run home run. The left-hander, who is vying for the No. 5 starter job with Drey Jameson, Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt, regretted throwing a fastball hitter one fastball too many. "Just threw a good fastball hitter too many fastballs in one at-bat," Henry said. "I saw some things that would have suggested to throw other pitches and I still threw the heater." Henry had worked three scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fourth.