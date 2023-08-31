Manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Henry (elbow) still has not started his throwing program and he may be "past the point of no return," Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lovullo said last week that there was a chance Henry returns in a bullpen role before the end of the season, but his chances appear to be fading. If Henry isn't able to begin his throwing program within the next few days, it's certainly possible the D-backs shift their focus to getting Henry ready for the start of spring training next year.