Henry (5-4) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Mariners.

Henry gave up all four runs and five of the seven baserunners during an ugly first inning. He was able to settle down from there, but the damage was already done, sending the southpaw to his third straight loss. In that span, he's given up 11 runs (10 earned) over 14.2 innings following a three-start stretch in which he allowed just two runs across 18.1 frames. For the season, Henry owns a 4.15 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 64:35 K:BB through 89 innings across 17 appearances (16 starts). He's lined up for a road start in San Francisco next week.