Henry (1-1) took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings against the Giants. He struck out two.
Henry was solid against the Giants lineup. But the Diamondbacks couldn't score until the ninth inning. Henry went deeper than he had in any game this season, but still only picked up two strikeouts. He has just nine punchouts in 22.1 innings on the season.
